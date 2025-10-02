 
Geo News

At Abu Dhabi summit, Pakistan pushes for rail upgradation to boost regional connectivity

Minister highlights ongoing plans to upgrade the ML-1 and ML-3 railway corridors as part of efforts to expand regional trade

By
Web Desk
|

October 02, 2025

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani speaks during panel discussion in conference held in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2025. — PID
Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani speaks during panel discussion in conference held in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2025. — PID

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani has highlighted the country’s plans for large-scale railway upgrades, describing modern transport infrastructure as a foundation for economic growth and regional connectivity.

The Global Rail Conference and Exhibition, which is being held in Abu Dhabi from September 30 to October 2, 2025, has brought together transport ministers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to shape the future of rail and infrastructure.

The Pakistani delegation was led by state minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, who took part in a high-level ministerial panel discussion on “Building Connected Nations: The Role of Transport and Infrastructure in Sustainable Development.”

Addressing the event, Kayani stressed the importance of modern transport systems in supporting economic growth.

“It goes without saying that infrastructure and economic prosperity are intertwined,” he said, adding that enhanced connectivity could drive growth, create jobs and strengthen regional integration.

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani speaks during panel discussion in conference held in Abu Dhabi on October 2. — PID
Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani speaks during panel discussion in conference held in Abu Dhabi on October 2. — PID

The minister also pointed to Pakistan’s achievements in infrastructure, including the expansion of motorways, and outlined the government’s vision to modernise the railway sector into a reliable and environmentally sustainable transport backbone.

He highlighted ongoing plans to upgrade the ML-1 and ML-3 railway corridors as part of efforts to expand regional trade and align with international standards.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kayani met Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak to discuss cooperation between Pakistan Railways and Etihad Rail in freight logistics, technology exchange and network development.

He also visited exhibition stalls of Etihad Rail and Hafeet Rail to review regional innovations in rail infrastructure.

Govt announces Rs4.07 per litre hike in petrol price
Govt announces Rs4.07 per litre hike in petrol price
FBR extends tax return filing deadline by 15 days
FBR extends tax return filing deadline by 15 days
FBR rules out extension in tax return submission deadline
FBR rules out extension in tax return submission deadline
Economy maintains trajectory of stabilisation, growth despite floods: ministry
Economy maintains trajectory of stabilisation, growth despite floods: ministry
PSX hits record high, surges past 165,000 points threshold
PSX hits record high, surges past 165,000 points threshold
IMF directs govt to set up asset disclosure system for officers by year-end
IMF directs govt to set up asset disclosure system for officers by year-end
ADB warns of inflation hike to 6%, forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth at 3% in FY26
ADB warns of inflation hike to 6%, forecasts Pakistan's GDP growth at 3% in FY26
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55bn
Electronic Arts to be bought by Saudi-led consortium for $55bn