At Abu Dhabi summit, Pakistan pushes for rail upgradation to boost regional connectivity

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani speaks during panel discussion in conference held in Abu Dhabi on October 2, 2025. — PID

Minister of State for Finance and Railways Bilal Azhar Kayani has highlighted the country’s plans for large-scale railway upgrades, describing modern transport infrastructure as a foundation for economic growth and regional connectivity.

The Global Rail Conference and Exhibition, which is being held in Abu Dhabi from September 30 to October 2, 2025, has brought together transport ministers, policymakers, and industry leaders from around the world to shape the future of rail and infrastructure.

The Pakistani delegation was led by state minister Bilal Azhar Kayani, who took part in a high-level ministerial panel discussion on “Building Connected Nations: The Role of Transport and Infrastructure in Sustainable Development.”

Addressing the event, Kayani stressed the importance of modern transport systems in supporting economic growth.

“It goes without saying that infrastructure and economic prosperity are intertwined,” he said, adding that enhanced connectivity could drive growth, create jobs and strengthen regional integration.

The minister also pointed to Pakistan’s achievements in infrastructure, including the expansion of motorways, and outlined the government’s vision to modernise the railway sector into a reliable and environmentally sustainable transport backbone.

He highlighted ongoing plans to upgrade the ML-1 and ML-3 railway corridors as part of efforts to expand regional trade and align with international standards.

On the sidelines of the conference, Kayani met Etihad Rail CEO Shadi Malak to discuss cooperation between Pakistan Railways and Etihad Rail in freight logistics, technology exchange and network development.

He also visited exhibition stalls of Etihad Rail and Hafeet Rail to review regional innovations in rail infrastructure.