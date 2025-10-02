Imran Khan instructs Aleema, CM Gandapur to end public spat

(From left) PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur. —

No discussion on removing CM Gandapur: Senator Ali Zafar.

PTI founder Imran reorganises legal assistance coordinators.

Niazullah Niazi and Intezar Panjota relieved of their duties.



RAWALPINDI: In a bid to defuse internal tensions within the party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur and his sister Aleema Khan to refrain from making public remarks against each other, The News reported on Thursday.

The instruction was conveyed by PTI Senator Ali Zafar, who briefed reporters outside the Adiala jail after meeting the former prime minister.

He said Imran has urgently summoned CM Gandapur for a meeting at the prison on Thursday (today).

Addressing speculation, Zafar said that Imran's urgent summons for the KP CM to Adiala was for a meeting and not a reprimand. He also clarified that there was no discussion of removing the chief minister.

He emphasised that while Gandapur has the authority to make administrative changes, disagreements should not be aired publicly.

Senator Zafar also confirmed that the founder has nominated Mahmood Khan Achakzai to act as the opposition leader pending the resolution of Omar Ayub's legal cases.

Separately, the PTI founder has reorganised his team of coordinators for legal assistance and meetings. Responsibilities have been withdrawn from Niazullah Niazi and Intazar Panjutha, and a new four-member coordinator team has been appointed.

CM Gandapur had earlier warned PTI founder Imran Khan about "vloggers" trying to sow divisions in the party and promote Aleema Khan as the next chairperson, and even prime minister.

The KP CM, in a video message on social media, alleged that PTI founder's sister Aleema was not only refusing to rein in the vloggers but was actively backing their undermining campaign.

The KP CM mentioned he had also conveyed to the PTI founder that columnist Hafeezullah Niazi — a relative of Imran — was writing articles portraying Aleema as both the "party chairperson and prime minister".