Cricket by chance, politics by design

Pakistani and Indian players stand at the national anthem during the match at Dubai International Stadium on September 21, 2025, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. — AFP

Back in the 1980s, the phrase ‘cricket diplomacy’ came into use when Pakistan and India tried to ease their tense political ties through the game. Both countries, of course, are mad about cricket — nations of more than a billion people who’ve given the world some unforgettable names: Hanif Mohammad, Sunil Gavaskar, Imran Khan, Kapil Dev, Javed Miandad, Zaheer Abbas, Sachin Tendulkar, and Mohammad Azharuddin.

The Subcontinent, known for its cricketing generosity, had never seen the game polluted the way it was in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. The tournament will not be remembered for who won, but for who spoiled the gentlemen’s game, and at what cost.

To be very honest, I feel pity for the Indian captain for missing the proud moment of lifting the trophy after beating Pakistan in the final. Difficult to say, but after what we witnessed, I have doubts about the future of the Asia Cup.

Cricket diplomacy in the 80s played a key role not only in easing political tensions but also in reviving the Indo-Pak series. In 1989, India toured Pakistan, and I still recall, as Secretary of the Karachi Press Club, when the Governing Body invited both teams to the club, granting Indian players ‘Honorary Membership’ along with special souvenirs. A few years later, Pakistan travelled to India despite serious threats from radical Hindutva political party Shiv Sena, that was not in power at the time. Yet the Pakistani side was warmly received by the Indian people.

For years, cricketing ties between the two countries remained fairly normal, though both sides required an NOC (no-objection certificate) from their respective governments before crossing borders. Many of our players still play county cricket, and I doubt they avoid handshakes when meeting on county grounds, in World XIs, or at other international events. So, what really went wrong?

The Asia Cup has never been trouble-free, but once India had agreed to participate it was inevitable the two sides would meet. There was no need to create one controversy after another — from issues with the match referee to the ‘no handshake’ row, and finally India, despite winning, refusing to take the trophy from PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi. That last act was nothing more than a formality, yet even that was turned into a spectacle.

To be honest, I don’t blame the cricketers. They are often caught between their governments, as cricket boards in both India and Pakistan lack independence. In this case, there was no justification for what the Indian captain was made to do. His body language alone showed he was not comfortable using political language.

There was a time when former prime minister Nawaz Sharif allowed the team to tour India despite threats from the hardline Shiv Sena. The then–Indian premier Atal Bihari Vajpayee welcomed the move, saying, “We must keep sports away from politics.” Today, however, it seems cricket has become part of India’s foreign policy.

What’s most surprising is the role of the International Cricket Council (ICC). No matter who heads it, if the ICC fails to play its part, it would be disastrous. Major cricketing nations like Australia and England can help keep politics out of sports between India and Pakistan. Others — New Zealand, West Indies, South Africa, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh — can also help revive the true spirit of the game, which was lost during the Asia Cup 2025.

There was a time when nothing thrilled fans more than watching Pakistan and India face off in a packed stadium — whether in Karachi, Lahore, Kolkata, or Mumbai. Millions still watch their favourite game on TV and cheer for good cricket, no matter which side plays it.

I have always believed that sports can play a vital role in countering the forces of darkness. No wonder it has often been used as a diplomatic card in the past. Sadly, today it is being used as a weapon of mass destruction against cricket itself, with players treated more like soldiers than sportsmen. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s tweet after India’s victory was perhaps the last nail in the coffin of the Asia Cup. Unfortunately, his reference to the recent war was misplaced — the fact is, India lost the war but won the Asia Cup. Never before in cricket’s history have such political undertones been attached to the game, and this alone shows how far the Indian political elite has gone.

In the past, cricket helped overcome politics and negative narratives between the two countries. But in the post-Modi era, everything, from sports to film, culture to literature, and especially the media, has been tainted by politics.

I recently spoke in London with the great Zaheer Abbas, often called the Asian Bradman, who recalled how easily cricketers from both sides used to mingle. “We all know what happened in 1971. Sunil Gavaskar and I were in Australia then, and we never discussed politics. Even recently, when I was critically ill and in the ICU for nearly two weeks, he came to visit me,” he said. “If you want to keep the spirit of the game alive, play cricket — not politics.”

Former Indian captain Kapil Dev, who led the 1983 World Cup-winning team, also urged both countries to resolve their differences through dialogue. “We must live like good neighbours,” he reportedly said in an interview.

The ruling elite know how cricket can change the political environment and ease tensions when the two teams meet regularly on home soil. It is more effective than Track-II diplomacy or people-to-people dialogue — one series can bring millions closer. Keeping cricket separate from politics may even help address other disputes.

I don’t blame the players; they followed instructions. But the trouble began when the Indian captain refused to shake hands with his Pakistani counterpart. What followed until the final was even sadder — the Indian team’s refusal to receive the trophy from the PCB Chairman. The match referee’s conduct further damaged the atmosphere; he had no business advising captains not to shake hands.

The Asia Cup 2025 will be remembered more for politics, both on and off the field, than for cricket itself, despite some fine performances by the Indian openers and Haris Rauf’s disappointing spells.

It is always better to avoid playing politics on the cricket field and cricket in the political arena. After all, “dost hota nahi har haath milane wala.” Cricket is by chance; politics is by design — and during the Asia Cup 2025, that design was all too clear. The time has come for cricketing greats from both countries to take a stand and ensure that the field of play is never again used for political games.

The writer is a columnist and analyst for Geo, The News, and Jang.



X:@MazharAbbasGEO



Facebook: https//www.facebook.com/mazharkinazar