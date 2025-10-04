Stray dogs attack foreign coaches at Para Athletics event in India

Stray dogs sit on a deserted street, on the day of the G20 summit in New Delhi, India, September 9, 2023. —Reuters

Two coaches of different athletes competing in the ongoing World Para Athletics Championship sustained injuries as they were attacked by stray dogs in New Delhi, India.

According to Indian media reports, the incident occurred on Friday morning during the warm-up session when stray dogs suddenly attacked Dennis Mwanzu, the fencing coach from Kenya, and Meiko Otomatsu, the assistant coach from Japan.

The Kenyan coach suffered a bleeding leg wound caused by the dog bites, according to Indian media reports. Both coaches were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where they received initial medical treatment.

Officials have not yet responded to the incident or outlined measures to prevent similar attacks in the future.

The World Para Athletics Championship 2025 is being held at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi from 27 September to 5 October.

The 12th edition of the World Para Athletics Championships features over 1,000 athletes competing in different events.