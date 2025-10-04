PPP, PML-N leaders trade fresh barbs over canals project

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari (Left) and PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khuhro — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News and PPP Official website

PPP senator urged Nawaz to take notice of CM Maryam's remarks.

PML-N’s Azma Bukhari dismisses PPP’s objections to canals project.

Bukhari accuses PPP of attempting to ‘interfere in Punjab’s matters’.



A fresh war of words erupted between the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) on the canals issue on Saturday, following their recent clash on the flood relief efforts.

The conflict between the allies began when Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz alleged that other parties used the flood devastation in the province for political mileage.

She also dismissed PPP's objections to the canal project on the Indus River.

Taking exception to her comments, PPP Sindh President Senator Nisar Khuhro said that CM Maryam’s remarks were a violation of the Council of Common Interests (CCI) decision.

In a statement issued on PPP's X account, the PPP senator urged PML-N President Nawaz Sharif to take notice of the Punjab CM’s remarks and clarify the party's stance on the issue.

"CCI has rejected and buried the controversial canals project," Khuhro said, adding that CM Maryam held no standing alone against the forum.

The PPP leader reiterated his party's stance to oppose any dam project on the Indus River, saying that "an attack on the Indus River will be considered an attack on Sindh and national unity".

Khuhro also assailed the Punjab CM over her refusal to provide aid to flood affectees through the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP).

"She refuses to aid flood affectees through BISP due to her fear of PPP’s popularity in Punjab," he said.

Punjab Information Minister Azma Bukhari was quick to respond to his remarks, rejecting what she called the PPP’s attempt to "interfere in Punjab’s matters".

In a statement, the PML-N leader stated that Punjab had the foremost right to its resources.

"Punjab does not need to ask for permission from anybody to use its share of water," she said.

Bukhari added: "Maryam Nawaz will provide Punjab's farmers their share of water at all costs."

The PML-N leader also accused the PPP of using flood devastation for political mileage, saying that Punjab will remember the PPP's "negative attitude" in testing times.