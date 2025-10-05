Mohammad Amir breaks silence on comeback rumours

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir celebrates taking the wicket of New Zealand's Martin Guptill in Edgbaston, Birmingham of Britian on June 26, 2019. — Reuters

Former Pakistan pacer Mohammad Amir has broken his silence amid rising speculation over his potential return to international cricket.

In a candid video message, Amir clarified that he has no plans to revoke his retirement and emphasised that his decision to step away from the game remains unchanged.

He added that while his fans urge him to return, Pakistan cricket must continue to progress.

“For the past two or three days, I have been hearing that Mohammad Amir is making a comeback and taking back his retirement. No discussion has taken place with me about any comeback or withdrawing retirement, nor do I have any such plan. The decision I made regarding retirement is final," Amir said.

"My fans say that I should come back, but Pakistan cricket also needs to move forward," he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Amir announced his retirement from international cricket for the second time on December 14, 2024, after the ICC T20 World Cup, stating it was time for the next generation to take over.

This followed his earlier decision to retire in December 2020, from which he returned in early 2024 to be available for the T20 World Cup.

The left-arm pacer also stressed the importance of giving opportunities to young players.

“There are young players in the team. If the youngsters play consistently, in two or three years a strong team will be formed. I hope the team will be well-prepared for the World Cup. We played the Asia Cup final; now I hope we play the World Cup final and win as well,” he stated.

Recently, rumours emerged suggesting changes in the selection committee, with former pacer Aqib Javed being replaced as chief selector by 2017 Champions Trophy-winning captain Sarfaraz Ahmed.

The pacer welcomed Sarfaraz’s involvement in any capacity, emphasising his support for the former captain’s role in Pakistan cricket.

“Regarding Sarfaraz Ahmed, there are reports that he is being made the Chief Selector. Even if he is not appointed Chief Selector, if he comes in as a selector, it will be a good decision. Sarfaraz Ahmed has played with the current players, which could be an advantage,” he said.

The 33-year-old praised Sarfaraz for his integrity and highlighted the importance of utilising experienced former cricketers in the system.

“Sarfaraz Ahmed is an honest and sincere person; Pakistan cricket can benefit from people like him. Cricketers should also be capable of managing affairs and should be good players. Many cricketers came before, but they left the team in turmoil.”

He further suggested the inclusion of experienced former players in advisory and coaching roles.

“Shoaib Akhtar, Umar Gul, and Sohail Tanvir should be used in white-ball cricket as they have great expertise. Younis Khan should also be brought into the system; he is not a ‘yes-man.’”