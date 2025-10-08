 
LG polls in Punjab to be held in December, rules ECP

ECP to hold local government elections in Punjab under the 2022 law, says electoral authority bench

Nausheen Yusuf
October 08, 2025

A woman casts her vote at a polling station in the second phase of the local government elections in Karachi on January 15, 2023. — APP
ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan on Wednesday pronounced its verdict in a case pertaining to the delay in the local bodies polls in Punjab, ruling that local government elections in the country's most populated province will be held in the last week of December 2025.

Headed by Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Raja Sultan, the ECP bench also ruled that the delimitation process be started from Thursday.

Other members of the ECP bench include Nisar Durrani, Shah Muhammad Jatoi, and Babar Hassan Bharwana.

"The ECP will hold local body elections in Punjab under the 2022 law," the bench ruled.

This is a developing story and is being updated with more details.

