Sohail Afridi to replace Ali Amin Gandapur as KP chief minister

KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur (Left) and PTI MPA Sohail Afridi — INP/KP Assembly/File

Gandapur, Aleema Khan traded serious allegations.

Imran expressed concerns over provincial governance.

PTI sources say Sohail Afridi likely replacement.



ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary General Salman Akram Raja on Wednesday confirmed Ali Amin Gandapur's removal as the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister.

Earlier, Gandapur said that he was prepared to step down, following reports that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) decided to remove him from the top post.

Shortly after reports about his removal emerged, Gandapur denied receiving any instructions from party leadership to step down from his position.

“The chief ministership is a responsibility entrusted by the [PTI] founder and the party. I will leave it whenever they ask me to,” he said.

The PTI decided to remove Gandapur as the chief minister of KP, sources told Geo News earlier.

The sources within the PTI said that the party leadership is likely to nominate MPA Sohail Afridi as the KP chief minister.

However, PTI leaders have yet to confirm or deny the development.

The development comes amid reports of growing internal rifts within the party. Gandapur had earlier accused Aleema Khan, sister of PTI founder Imran Khan, of working with agencies, while Aleema had levelled counter-allegations against him.

Khan himself has reportedly expressed reservations over provincial governance and the handling of internal party affairs by the current KP administration, further fuelling speculation about an impending reshuffle.

Reacting to the development, political analyst Shahzeb Khanzada said that it seemed that Aleema Khan has prevailed.

"The differences between Gandapur and Khan aren't new. There were questions regarding Aleema Khan within the party as well, he added.

According to Khanzada, recent reports had indicated that Gandapur's position was under threat for some time.

The KP chief minister and Bushra Bibi did not get along during the brief period when she was released from jail.

Meanwhile, PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar Khan denied having any knowledge about the decision.

"I have no information about Chief Minister Ali Amin's removal," he said.

However, the PTI chairman, in a post on X, refuted statement attributed to him about the reported decision to remove Gandapur as chief minister.

While Barrister Gohar did not confirm or deny the decision, Bushra Bibi's lawyer Rai Salman confirmed Gandapur's removal as the KP chief minister.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.