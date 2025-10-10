 
Two explosions rock Afghanistan's Kabul

Zabihullah says explosion is being investigated, "but no casualties have yet been reported"

October 10, 2025

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 10, 2021. — Reuters
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid speaks during a news conference in Kabul, Afghanistan, November 10, 2021. — Reuters

Two powerful explosions shook central Kabul, Afghanistan's capital around 9:50pm local time, Thursday evening, AFP journalists heard.

Taliban government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid confirmed the sound of explosion has been heard in the capital. 

Issuing a statement on social media late on Thursday, the Afghanistan official said that the blasts are being investigated, "but no casualties have yet been reported."

The government official said that there is no reason to worry as "no report of damage" has so far been received.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

