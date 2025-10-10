DG ISPR to hold press conference today

Director General Inter-Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmad Sharif Chaudhry addresses a press conference on September 5, 2024. — Screengrab via Facebook/OfficialDGISPR

Director-General (DG) Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lieutenant General Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry will hold a press conference on Friday (today).

The DG ISPR is expected to brief the media on key security-related matters in a presser scheduled for 2:30pm at Corps Headquarters in Peshawar.

Lieutenant General Chaudhry is holding a presser amid the recent surge in terrorism in the country, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

Security forces have also intensified counterterrorism operations, killing several Indian-sponsored terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Many soldiers and officers of the Pakistan Army also embraced martyrdom while defending the homeland.

Twelve soldiers, including three officers, were martyred in different engagements in the last two days.

Major Sibtain Haider, who was leading his troops from the front, having fought gallantly, paid the ultimate sacrifice— and embraced martyrdom during an IBO in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Dera Ismail Khan, the ISPR said on Thursday. The martyred officer was 30 years old and was a resident of Quetta district.

The security forces also neutralised seven Indian proxy terrorists.

In another engagement, Lieutenant Colonel Junaid Tariq, Major Tayyab Rahat, along with nine other soldiers, embraced martyrdom during an intelligence-based operation against Indian-backed terrorists in Orakzai district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the military’s media wing said in a statement on Wednesday.

During the operation, the ISPR said that 19 terrorists were also “sent to hell” after effective engagement by security forces.

Later, the ISPR said that security forces had eliminated 30 Indian-sponsored terrorists involved in the Orakzai incident.

In a statement, the military’s media wing said security forces have been conducting a series of retribution operations against the terrorists involved in the “heinous incident”.