Women's World Cup: New Zealand crush Bangladesh to secure first win

New Zealand's Rosemary Mair celebrates a wicket during their Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 match against Bangladesh at Barsapara Cricket Stadium, Guwahati, India, October 10, 2025. — ICC

GUWAHATI: Skipper Sophie Devine and Brooke Halliday struck vital half-centuries as New Zealand thrashed Bangladesh by 100 runs in Guwahati on Friday, registering their first victory of the ICC Women’s World Cup 2025.

Devine and Halliday's half-centuries led the White Ferns to a formidable total of 227/9 on the board in their set of 50 overs after they opted to bat first in the 11th game of the tournament.

New Zealand got off to a shaky start to their innings as experienced opener Suzie Bates’ run-out and Rabeya Khan's twin strike reduced them to 38/3 in 11 overs.

Following the early debacle, Halliday joined skipper Devine in the middle, and the duo batted sensibly to force a remarkable turnaround.

They added 112 runs for the fourth wicket until Halliday fell victim to Fahima Khatun in the 39th over. She remained the top-scorer with 69 off 104 deliveries, laced with five fours and a six.

Devine was then involved in a brief 29-run partnership with Maddy Green (25) until eventually being bowled by Nishita Akter Nishi in the 44th over, scoring 63 off 85 deliveries, studded with two fours and as many sixes.

Rabeya Khan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh, taking three wickets for just 30 runs in 10 overs, while Fahima Khatun, Nishita Akter Nishi, Nahida Akter and Marufa Akter chipped in with one scalp apiece.

In response, Bangladesh's batting unit was folded on a meagre 127 in 39.5 overs despite Fahima’s resistance.

The all-rounder top-scored with a gutsy 34 off 80 deliveries, while Nahida (17) and Rabeya (25) were the other to amass double figures against a ruthless New Zealand bowling attack.

Lea Tahuhu and Jes Kerr jointly led New Zealand's bowling charge with three wickets each, followed by Rosemary Mair with two, while Amelia Kerr and Eden Carson chipped in with one apiece.

The 100-run victory lifted New Zealand to the fifth position in the Women's World Cup 2025 standings, replacing Bangladesh due to superior net run rate, as both teams have two points after three matches.