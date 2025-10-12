Pakistan win toss, elect to bat first against South Africa in opening Test

Pakistan and South Africa are present for of the first Test at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium on October 12, 2025. — Facebook@PakistanCricketBoard

LAHORE: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bat first as they begin their campaign in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2025-27 with the opening match of a two-Test series against defending champions South Africa at Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday.

Pakistan have picked Sajid Khan and Noman Ali in their playing XI, while South Africa have opted for three spinners for the series opener.

At the toss, Pakistan captain Shan Masood said his side aims to capitalise on home conditions in the series opener, while South Africa skipper Aiden Markram stated that his team is well-prepared, having experience playing in similar conditions.

South Africa are touring Pakistan for series in all formats of the game. The first Test is being played from October 12 to 16 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore, while the second Test will be played at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium from October 20 to 24.

Playing XIs

Pakistan

Imam-ul-Haq, Abdullah Shafique, Shan Masood (captain), Babar Azam, Saud Shakeel, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Hasan Ali, Nauman Ali, and Sajid Khan.

South Africa

Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Wiaan Mulder, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Dewald Brevis, Senuran Muthusamy Kyle Verreynne, Prenelan Subrayen, Kagiso Rabada, and Simon Harmer.

Pakistan's fixtures for WTC 2025-27

Each team plays six series (three home, three away), with each series lasting between two and five Test matches. At the end of the league stage, the top two teams advance to a final to determine the champion.

Over the next two years, Pakistan will play 13 Test matches (including two against South Africa) in three home and as many away series.

Pakistan will face Bangladesh for a two-match away series in March 2026, followed by two Tests in the West Indies in July.

Pakistan will tour England for a three-Test series in August and September next, while the national team will host Sri Lanka for a two-Test series in November 2026.

Pakistan will conclude its league stage with a two-match home series against New Zealand in March 2027.