 
Geo News

Opposition alliance urges dialogue amid Pakistan-Afghanistan skirmishes

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan urges Parliament session over regional tensions

By
Haider Sherazi
|

October 12, 2025

Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan leaders engaged in discussions during a meeting on October 12, 2025. X/@TTAP_OFFICIAL
Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan leaders engaged in discussions during a meeting on October 12, 2025. X/@TTAP_OFFICIAL
  • Alliance condemns interference in KP power transfer.
  • TTAP concerned over the increase in terrorism.
  • Siddiqui terms TTAP statement shameful, misguided.

ISLAMABAD: The Tehreek-e-Tahafuz Ayeen-e-Pakistan (TTAP), a multi-party opposition alliance, has urged that tensions between Pakistan and Afghanistan be resolved through dialogue and understanding.

In a statement issued after its meeting, the alliance said the session reviewed the overall political and foreign situation and discussed the opposition's future strategy.

The meeting — led by led by Mahmood Khan Achakzai — was attended by PTI's Salman Akram Raja, Asad Qaiser, Awam Pakistan's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Muhammad Zubair, and other party leaders Allama Ahmed Iqbal Rizvi, Sajid Tareen, Zain Shah, Hussain Ahmed Yousafzai, and Khalid Yousaf Chaudhry.

The alliance said issues between Pakistan and Afghanistan should be settled peacefully through talks and urged the government to convene a joint sitting of Parliament to take the nation into confidence on regional and security matters.

The TTAP strongly criticised what it described as the federal government's interference in the constitutional process of power transfer in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), warning that such moves could worsen the province's fragile security situation.

It also denounced the Election Commission of Pakistan's decision to declare provincial assembly members "independent" ahead of the chief minister's election, calling it an undemocratic act that promotes horse-trading and undermines democratic principles.

The alliance further voiced concern over the resurgence of terrorism and unrest in Balochistan and KP, urging institutions to work with provincial governments and citizens to restore stability.

Responding to the TTAP statement, PML-N Senator Irfan Siddiqui called it "shameful and deeply regrettable in this time of trial." He criticised the alliance for not condemning terrorists or their facilitators, accusing it instead of maligning law enforcement agencies.

Siddiqui said that calling security institutions discredited reflected a "shallow mindset" about those who have laid down their lives for the country.

He added that the same provincial government being asked for consultation had long "nurtured terrorists and turned the province into a safe haven."

Over 200 Taliban, affiliated terrorists killed in Pakistan's retaliatory strikes: ISPR video
Over 200 Taliban, affiliated terrorists killed in Pakistan's retaliatory strikes: ISPR
'Serious provocation': Pakistan says will 'take all measures to defend territory' after Afghan aggression video
'Serious provocation': Pakistan says will 'take all measures to defend territory' after Afghan aggression
Afghan forces' unprovoked firing violates UN Charter, Doha agreement: experts
Afghan forces' unprovoked firing violates UN Charter, Doha agreement: experts
PTI's rush to elect new KP CM may block election
PTI's rush to elect new KP CM may block election
KP CM's election: Nomination papers of four candidates approved video
KP CM's election: Nomination papers of four candidates approved
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir to embark on Saudi Arabia visit this month
PM Shehbaz, Field Marshal Munir to embark on Saudi Arabia visit this month
Immediate or pending: When does a CM truly step down?
Immediate or pending: When does a CM truly step down?
Govt urges TLP to end Islamabad march amid partial restoration of mobile internet services video
Govt urges TLP to end Islamabad march amid partial restoration of mobile internet services