Women's World Cup: Healy's brilliance powers Australia past India

Australia skipper Alyssa Healy celebrates after completing century during the ICC Women's Cricket World Cup match against India at the Dr Y S Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on October 12, 2025. — Facebook/@cricketworldcup

Australia defeated India by three wickets in a record run chase in the women's ODIs during the World Cup 2025 match at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, on Sunday.

Australia successfully chased down a massive 331-run target with six balls to spare.

Earlier, India posted an imposing 330 all out in 48.5 overs, powered by a superb opening stand between Smriti Mandhana (80 off 66) and Pratika Rawal (75 off 96).

The duo's 142-run partnership provided a commanding platform before middle-order contributions from Harleen Deol (38), Jemimah Rodrigues (33 off 21), and Richa Ghosh (32 off 22) lifted India to their highest-ever World Cup total.

Annabel Sutherland grabbed five wickets for 54 while Sophie Molineux struck crucial blows to India by dismissing three batters.

In reply, Alyssa Healy led from the front with a match-winning 142 off 107 balls, laced with 21 fours and three sixes.

She found solid support from Phoebe Litchfield (40), Ashleigh Gardner (45), and Ellyse Perry, whose unbeaten 47 guided Australia home in style.

Despite Shree Charani's three wickets and Amanjot Kaur's two, India could not halt the Australian charge.

The victory marked the highest successful run chase in ICC Women’s World Cup history, reaffirming Australia's dominance and depth under pressure.