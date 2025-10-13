Pakistani runners make their mark at 2025 Chicago Marathon

Pakistani-origin expatriate runners pose for a group photo after participating in the 2025 Chicago Marathon. — Reporter

Pakistani runners from around the world put up strong performances at the 2025 Chicago Marathon, one of the seven World Marathon Majors, which drew more than 53,000 participants this year.

The event saw a diverse group of Pakistani athletes - from those based in Karachi, Lahore, and Islamabad to dual nationals and expatriates from the United States, United Kingdom, Norway, and the Gulf - proudly representing the green flag across 42.195 kilometres of Chicago’s streets.

Leading the Pakistani contingent was Syed Ali Hamza, a Pakistani-American based in Villanova, Pennsylvania, who completed the race in two hours, 55 minutes and 14 seconds, making him the fastest Pakistani finisher. He was followed by another USA-based runner of Pakistani origin, Salman Ilyas, who clocked 2:56:39, and Nizar Nayani, who finished in 2:57:43.

US-Pakistani marathon runner Nizar Nayani displays his medal after finishing the Chicago Marathon. — Reporter

Nayani said running under the Pakistani banner added a special meaning to his achievement.

“Running a marathon is a self-challenge, and especially crossing the finish line and being able to represent as a Pakistani runner makes it all worth it,” he said.

Among those who travelled from Pakistan, one of the country’s top marathon runners, Faisal Shafi from Karachi, stood out with a time of 3:18:52, making him the fastest Pakistan-based runner this year. Shafi, a seasoned marathon runner and already a seven-star finisher, said he went into the race with a specific pacing strategy and achieved a personal milestone.

“I wanted to experiment with pacing in the second half,” he said. “I held my pace in the first 20–25 kilometres and then pushed harder later. This will remain my most memorable run because I ran my second half quicker than my first, something rare in long-distance running. I’m happy and proud of my performance.”

Karachi-based Pakistani marathon runner Faisal Shafi shows off his medal after finishing the Chicago Marathon with distinction. — Reporter

Another highlight from Pakistan was Dania Ali of Karachi, who made her World Marathon Major debut in Chicago. Training on the streets of Karachi, she achieved her personal record with a time of 4:45:07, marking a remarkable milestone in her running journey. Her achievement drew admiration from the local running community.

Among women, U.S.-based Aisha Qamar from Brooklyn was the fastest female Pakistani runner with a time of 3:00:51, while UK-based Maheen Suleman Sheikh, from London, clocked 3:55:29. Karachi’s Sana Malik completed the race in 4:26:27, describing the Chicago atmosphere as unforgettable.

“I think it went amazingly,” Sana said. “I’ve never experienced a crowd like Chicago’s. This was an experience to remember for decades, and I’ll keep working hard to show up better.”

Several other Pakistan-based runners also delivered commendable performances, including Bilal Umar (3:39:29), Shah Faisal Khan (3:57:36), Safdar Ali (4:06:45), Yasir Suleman Memon (4:18:40), and Muhammad Tajdar Iqbal (4:21:08) from Karachi, along with Muhammad Yawar Siddiqui (3:45:26) from Islamabad and Saood Hamid (5:20:05) from Lahore.

Pakistani runners from abroad also made their presence felt. Notable finishers included Osman Sarood (Pakistani-American, San Jose) in 3:44:59, Atiq Ul Hassan (Franklin) in 3:47:43, Abbas Naqvi (US-based) in 4:12:34, and Imran Zaffar (British-Pakistani) in 4:37:31.

A special moment came when Prince Rahim Aga Khan, the spiritual leader of the Ismaili community, completed the marathon on his 54th birthday in 4:59:25. He was greeted by followers along the route with chants of “Happy Birthday!”.

Uganda’s Jacob Kiplimo won the men’s elite title in 2:02:23, followed by Kenya’s Amos Kipruto (2:03:54) and Alex Masai (2:04:37). In the women’s race, Ethiopia’s Hawi Feysa Gejia claimed victory in 2:14:56, ahead of Megertu Alemu (2:17:18) and Tanzania’s Magdalena Shauri (2:18:03).

From Villanova to Karachi and London to Riyadh, this year’s Chicago Marathon showcased the strength, unity, and spirit of Pakistani runners around the world. Their performances not only reflected individual excellence but also highlighted Pakistan’s growing footprint in the global marathon scene.

Chicago Marathon 2025: Pakistani Finishers Under 6 Hours

Syed Ali Hamza PAK (USA) Villanova 2:55:14 Salman Ilyas USA Sammamish 2:56:39 Nizar Nayani USA Tomball 2:57:43 Irtaza Haider PAK Evanston 3:00:50 Aisha Qamar USA Brooklyn 3:00:51 Faisal Shafi PAK Karachi 3:18:52 Muhammad Shah PAK Cincinnati 3:23:12 Bilal Umar PAK Karachi 3:39:29 Khoula Ahmed NOR — 3:40:21 Osman Sarood PAK (USA) San Jose 3:44:59 Muhammad Yawar Siddiqui PAK Islamabad 3:45:26 Atiq Ul Hassan PAK (USA) Franklin 3:47:43 Maheen Suleman Sheikh PAK (GBR) London 3:55:29 Shah Faisal Khan PAK Karachi 3:57:36 Basil Khan PAK Chicago 4:02:17 Safdar Ali PAK Karachi 4:06:45 Babar Ghias USA Chicago 4:11:41 Abbas Naqvi PAK (USA) Islamabad 4:12:34 Adnan Afzal USA Spring 4:14:42 Saba Lodhi PAK Wenatchee 4:17:00 Yasir Suleman Memon PAK Karachi 4:18:40 Muhammad Umer Shafiq PAK (USA) Islamabad 4:20:24 Muhammad Tajdar Iqbal PAK Karachi 4:21:08 Sana Malik PAK Karachi 4:26:27 Khalid Sarfaraz PAK Abu Dhabi 4:36:46 Imran Zaffar GBR Harrow 4:37:31 Ghassan Tayyab PAK Naperville 4:42:45 Dania Ali PAK Karachi 4:45:07 Syed Ahsan Ejaz PAK Karachi 4:45:50 Raja Arif Ullah Khan PAK Riyadh 4:49:56 Muhammad Rizwan Khawaja USA Scottsdale 5:12:19 Faraz Siddiqui PAK Weehawken 5:19:56 Shazia Nawaz PAK (UAE) Lahore 5:20:05 Saood Hamid PAK Lahore 5:20:05 Usman Rao PAK (USA) Karachi 5:16:16 Fawaz Qamar PAK Gujranwala 5:31:48 Ahmed Khan PAK Bristol 5:47:47 Muhammad Yousuf PAK Karachi 5:58:19 Syeda Maimoona Hamdani PAK Karachi 5:58:31

Source: Website of Chicago Marathon