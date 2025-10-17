Section 144 imposed: Punjab police on high alert amid fresh protest call by TLP

Riot policemen stand guard as activists of the Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP) party gather near their party headquarters, as authorities blocked the road with shipping containers, in Lahore on October 9, 2025. — AFP

Tanzeemat-i-Ahle Sunnat says hasn't called for shutter-down strike.

624 individuals linked to TLP protests detained so far in Lahore.

Transport Dept announces partial suspension of metro bus ops.

Following the recent violent demonstrations that left many dead and scores injured, police across Punjab have been put on high alert to deal with any untoward situation in view of a fresh protest call issued by the religious party — Tehreek-e-Labbaik Pakistan (TLP).

Authorities stressed that no individual or group would be permitted to take the law into their own hands.

Inspector General of Punjab Police Dr Usman Anwar reaffirmed that police were fully committed to upholding peace and the rule of law. “Strict and indiscriminate action will be taken against anyone who violates the law,” he said in a statement posted on X, adding that Section 144 — which bans gatherings of four or more people — would be implemented in full force across the province to protect lives and property.

According to media reports, the protest call was made by TLP's Balochistan chapter president, who urged supporters to gather at Lahore’s Data Darbar after Friday prayers.

Intelligence assessments reportedly warned of possible attempts by party activists to incite violence and trigger widespread unrest following the protest call, prompting authorities to launch a province-wide crackdown. The response came amid growing concern following recent violent clashes linked to TLP protesters in Muridke.

Meanwhile, a separate group named Tanzeemat-i-Ahle Sunnat — not affiliated with the TLP — was also reported to have given a protest call, demanding a judicial inquiry into Monday’s pre-dawn operation in Muridke that triggered violent clashes and led to dozens of arrests. However, its leadership has since issued statements denying any strike or protest announcement.

Spokesperson Muhammad Akram Rizvi clarified that Tanzeemat-i-Ahle Sunnat had not called for a shutter-down or wheel-jam strike. “We are peaceful people and will not take the law into our own hands,” he said, urging the government to resolve matters through dialogue, which he described as “the only solution.”

Separately, Maulana Muhammad Ali Naqshbandi, speaking on behalf of Namus-e-Risalat Mahaz, also denied issuing any strike or protest call, echoing that no shutter-down had been announced by their group either.

In light of these developments, security operations were intensified throughout major cities. Police confirmed that a continued crackdown was underway in Lahore, where 624 individuals linked to the violent TLP protests have been detained so far.

Across Punjab, the total number of arrests has reached approximately 5,100, according to police figures. Raids were ongoing in various areas of Lahore as part of the operation to thwart the party’s mobilisation.

Lahore Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued a firm warning, stating that law enforcement would deal with any disruptive elements with an iron hand. "No one will be allowed to misuse the protest cover for unlawful activities," he said.

Kamyana warned that action would be taken against any attempts to shut down roads, shops, or transport services. "Ensuring the protection of life, property and businesses of citizens is our responsibility," he said, adding that all markets and business centres would remain open as usual.

In Rawalpindi, security was visibly heightened at key locations including Murree Road, Liaquat Bagh, and Faizabad, with additional police contingents deployed. Officials confirmed that Section 144 was in effect across all districts of the Rawalpindi Division. Despite the high alert, roads connecting Rawalpindi and Islamabad remained open, and police reported that traffic on major thoroughfares was moving normally.

Preventive transport measures were also put in place in Lahore. The Punjab Transport Department said that metro bus operations had been partially suspended in Lahore and were now limited to the Gajjumata to MAO College route. Service from MAO College to Shahdara had been halted. Two stations on the Orange Line train — Bund Road and Multan Road — were also closed. Officials said these steps were taken due to security concerns surrounding the protest call.

In Multan, police declared a security high alert amid fears of similar demonstrations. Section 144 remains in effect across Punjab, barring all public gatherings.

In another statement, the Punjab police announced that security had been placed on high alert across the province on the orders of IGP Anwar, following credible intelligence suggesting possible disturbances.

According to the police, “foolproof security arrangements” had been further reinforced, particularly in Lahore, to prevent any untoward incidents. All field officers across Punjab had been instructed to remain vigilant and take immediate preventive action where necessary to ensure the safety of citizens and their property.

The directive also tasked district police officers, along with officials from the Special Branch and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD), with maintaining strict surveillance and monitoring of areas deemed sensitive. Law enforcement personnel were ordered to “keep a close eye on suspicious activities” and respond swiftly to any potential security threats or violations of the law.

Despite the heightened state of alert, police in a midday update said the overall situation remained calm and under control in cities across Punjab. Traffic was moving normally, and no major disruptions were reported in public areas, indicating that the preemptive measures may have helped prevent early escalation.

Punjab unrest following TLP protest

The developments come in the wake of violent clashes between TLP supporters and law enforcement earlier this week. The unrest began after police dismantled a TLP protest camp in Muridke, leading to clashes with law enforcement agencies.

The clashes resulted in the death of a station house officer (SHO) and at least three others, including a passerby. Around 48 police personnel were injured — 17 by gunfire — and dozens of vehicles and commercial properties were damaged or set ablaze.

In response to the violence, the Punjab government has approved what it described as "historic" and "extraordinary" measures to reassert state's writ and rule of law.

At a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, the provincial government announced plans to move for a federal ban on the party. Although the group was not named in official statements, the government vowed that individuals involved in spreading violence, inciting hatred, or causing public harm would be arrested and prosecuted under anti-terrorism laws.

Officials indicated that those responsible for attacks on police or destruction of property would be tried in anti-terrorism courts, and the names of senior party leaders and workers could be added to the Fourth Schedule under the Anti-Terrorism Act, which restricts the movement and activities of designated individuals.

On Thursday, Islamabad authorities sealed TLP offices in Barakahu, Sowan, and other areas as part of the clampdown.

The Punjab government also plans to seize the group’s assets, block its social media presence, and remove all party banners, posters, and advertisements. Any violations of the Loudspeaker Act, officials added, would be met with strict penalties.