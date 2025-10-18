Air China flight diverts to Shanghai after lithium battery causes cabin fire

An Air China passenger plane heading to South Korea had to make an emergency landing in Shanghai when a lithium battery in the carry-on bag of one of the passengers caught fire and shot flames and smoke into the cabin on Saturday, October 18.



The Hangzhou-Incheon International Airport-bound flight numbered Flight CA139, carrying 162 passengers and eight crew members diverted to Shanghai Pudong International Airport, where it landed safely at 11:05 a.m. local time. No injuries were reported due to the incident.

The accident occurred when it was on the cruise stage of the flight. The airline claimed that the lithium battery spontaneously burst into fire in a bag kept in the overhead compartment.

The cabin crew acted promptly and put out the fire using onboard fire extinguishers.

The images and videos of the incident shared widely on social media depicting high flames and black smoke.

In addition to the crew, one passenger also came forward to assist in combating the fire.

As per the official statement posted by Air China on the Chinese social networking site Weibo, the airline stated that the “crew immediately handled the situation according to procedures and no one was injured.”

“The plane was diverted to ensure flight safety,” the airline added.

The air traffic data showed that the plane took a full turn above the sea east of China when it flew to Shanghai.

Air China has organized an alternative flight to deliver passengers to their initial destination.

The Aviation authorities have initiated an enquiry into the incident with the emphasis on the conformity of the battery to the air transport regulations.

The incident has reignited concerns regarding the safety of lithium-ion batteries in aircraft cabins that may enter a state known as “thermal runaway,” resulting in intense, difficult-to-extinguish fires.