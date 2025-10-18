PCB confirms tri-nation series to go ahead despite Afghanistan's pullout

Pakistani players celebrate after taking a wicket during a tri-nation series match against Afghanistan in Sharjah on August 29, 2025. — AFP

Final decision to be announced soon, says PCB spokesperson.

Zimbabwe approached as potential replacement: sources

Tri-series set to be held in Pakistan from November 17 to 29.

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Saturday confirmed that the Tri-Nation T20I series will take place as per schedule, despite Afghanistan pulling out of the tournament amid the recent tensions between the two neighbouring countries.

A PCB spokesperson told Geo News that the event, set to be held in Pakistan from November 17 to 29, will proceed according to the original schedule, as the cricket board is considering options for the third team.

The spokesperson added that the final decision would be announced soon.

Sources privy to the developments indicated that the PCB has approached the Zimbabwe Cricket Board as a potential replacement for Afghanistan. The tri-nation series was originally slated to feature Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Afghanistan, with the final scheduled at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.

Islamabad and Kabul witnessed heightened tensions since October 12, when the Taliban forces and India-backed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), alias Fitna al-Khawarij, resorted to an unprovoked attack on Pakistan.

The Pakistan Armed Forces gave a befitting response to the aggression, killing over 200 Afghan Taliban and affiliated militants in a self-defence action. The military's media wing said that 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom in the clashes with the Taliban forces and the terrorists.