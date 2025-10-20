Royal family could face more trouble as Prince Andrew saga continues

Palace warned to prepare for more drama involving Prince Andrew

Prince Andrew may be in deeper trouble after new claims surfaced suggesting he tried to dig up information about Virginia Giuffre, the woman who accused him of sexual abuse.

According to by The Sun, the Metropolitan Police are looking into allegations that the former Duke of York asked one of his protection officers to help find personal details about Giuffre.

Speaking on the matter, royal expert Phil Dampier said this could be serious and might even lead to legal action if the claims turn out to be true.

“I think the palace will feel the steps they’ve taken in the last few days and his decision to not use his titles… they were probably anticipating things were going to get worse,” the expert said.

They continued, “Whether it proves to be enough or not, I don’t think anyone can tell at the minute. We just don’t know what is going to come out next.

“The fact the police are now looking into this allegation that he might have tried to get one of his PPOs to smear Virginia Giuffre… it just takes it to a whole new level.

“Just when you think it can’t get any worse it seemingly does.”

Dampier further shared, “I think the fact he allegedly had her social security number and passed it onto his officer, I think that is verging on being a criminal offence.

“If that is proven, that he tried to use that information to dig up more about her and find out more about her background.

“The fact police are looking into it must mean there is some sort of basis for some sort of wrongdoing somewhere along the line. Otherwise they wouldn’t be looking at it.”

