Princess Anne's reaction to Prince Andrew's title surrender revealed

Princess Anne remains loyal to the monarchy and his brother, King Charles III, as Prince Andrew surrender his royal titles along with former wife Sarah Ferguson

Abdul Hafeez
October 20, 2025

King Charles and Princess Anne: File photo
Princess Anne has reportedly expressed full support for King Charles  following Prince Andrew’s announcement that he would surrender his royal titles, a move that has divided royal watchers and analysts across Britain.

While many commentators praised the King for persuading his younger brother to relinquish his titles, others criticized the Palace for allowing Andrew to present the decision as voluntary. 

Prince Andrew with his daughters, Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice: File photo
“The King’s decision to allow Andrew to ‘own’ this announcement and pretend this is his choice could be the biggest PR error by the Palace since Diana,” journalist David Yelland wrote on X, warning that the optics could worsen as Charles visits the Vatican to meet Pope Francis.

A royal insider said that Princess Anne, long regarded as the monarchy’s most dedicated working royal, “fully supports her brother’s decision and the institution he represents.” 

The source added that Anne believes Charles was right to act decisively to protect the monarchy’s reputation amid lingering controversy surrounding Andrew’s ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Though known for maintaining neutrality between her nephews, Princes William and Harry, Anne’s stance in this instance appears clear her loyalty remains firmly with the Crown.

