Most Americans support US recognition of Palestinian state: poll

A protester holds a sign as students and others demonstrate at a protest encampment at University Yard in support of Palestinians in Gaza at George Washington University in Washington, April 25, 2024. — Reuters

Most Americans — including 80% of Democrats and 41% of Republicans — think the US should recognise Palestinian statehood, a sign that President Donald Trump's opposition to doing so is out of step with public opinion, a Reuters/Ipsos poll found.

The six-day poll, which closed on Monday, found 59% of respondents backed US recognition of a Palestinian state, while 33% were opposed and the rest were unsure or did not answer the question.

About half of Trump's Republicans — 53% — opposed doing so, while 41% of Republicans said they would support the US recognising a Palestinian state.

A growing number of countries — including US allies Britain, Canada, France and Australia — have formally recognised Palestinian statehood in recent weeks, drawing condemnation from Israel, whose founding in 1948 led to the displacement of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians and decades of conflict.

Israeli bombardments have leveled vast swaths of Palestinian neighborhoods in Gaza following an October 2023 surprise attack by Hamas militants on Israel.

Some 60% of poll respondents said Israel's response in Gaza was excessive, compared to 32% who disagreed.

Trump, who returned to the White House in January, has largely backed Israel in the war and this month brokered a ceasefire, raising hopes that lasting peace could be in reach.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll gave signs that the US public was ready to give Trump credit should his plan work.

Some 51% of poll respondents agreed with a statement that Trump "deserves significant credit" if peace efforts are successful, compared with 42% who disagreed.

While only one in 20 Democrats approve of Trump's overall performance as president, one in four said he should get significant credit if the peace holds.

Success on that front appears far from certain. An explosion of violence over the weekend threatened to derail the week-old truce and US diplomats stepped up pressure on Israel and Hamas to get Trump's plan back on track.

Key questions of Hamas disarming, further Israeli troop pullbacks and future governance of the Palestinian enclave remain unresolved.

Trump's approval rating on foreign policy appeared to be on a modest upswing, rising to 38% in the latest Reuters/Ipsos poll, compared to 33% in a poll conducted earlier this month just ahead of the ceasefire deal. The latest rating was Trump's highest since July.

The Reuters/Ipsos poll was conducted online and gathered responses from 4,385 people nationwide. It had a margin of error of 2 percentage points.