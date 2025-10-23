Pakistani home cook wins top honour at UK National Curry Week

Emerging cooking talent Sunia Imran. — Reporter

LONDON: Emerging cooking talent Sunia Imran has been named the Champion of the UK National Curry Week Cook-Off 2025, earning national recognition for her creativity, precision, and celebration of authentic Pakistani and South Asian flavours.

The cooking competition brought together six of Britain’s most promising home cooks. The contest was judged by celebrated culinary figures from MasterChef, The Great British Menu, and acclaimed UK restaurants. National Curry Week, launched in 1998, celebrates Britain’s long-standing love affair with curry and the chefs who bring its rich traditions to life.

Held live in London’s Covent Garden, the competition consisted of five challenging rounds, each one testing creativity, skill, and composure under pressure. Contestants were given surprise recipes to recreate, with one participant eliminated after each round. Sunia impressed from the very start, winning four out of five rounds before ultimately taking home the title in the final cook-off.

Judges praised her for her refined yet soulful approach to South Asian cuisine, noting her exceptional balance of flavours, technical finesse, and elegant presentation. “Sunia’s food reflects passion, heart and heritage,” the judges said. “She brings authenticity to every dish while adding her own creative twist. Her confidence, passion, skill, and consistency stood out from start to finish.”

As the newly crowned Cook-Off Champion, she received a £1,000 cash prize, which she donated to Great Ormond Street Hospital in London.

By profession, Sonia works full-time as a Senior IT Project Delivery Manager for a UK government department. On social media, she shares her love for home-style cooking through vibrant recipe videos that have captured the hearts of food lovers nationwide.

Speaking to Geo News after her win, Sunia described the experience as both “challenging and inspiring.”

She said, “Cooking has always been about connecting people and bringing families together. Winning this award is an honour, but more than that, it’s a reminder of how food brings communities together. I’ve loved cooking since childhood. Growing up in Lahore, our home was always filled with good food and laughter. My mother has been my greatest inspiration, and I have always had a passion for learning more about cooking and exploring different cuisines. We have always loved having families around our house for dinner, and this is the best way to connect with roots and make memories.”

She added: “This event celebrates Britain’s long-standing love for curry, and being recognised for my cooking and passion for authentic Pakistani and South Asian flavours means the world to me. The judges asked us to make Bombay pizza, grilled lemon chilli prawns, chicken jalfrezi, chicken malai tikka and Rajasthani laal maas. I finished cooking on time and to the level of presentation and taste the judges expected.

“Growing up in Lahore, our home was always filled with laughter and delicious food. My mother has been my greatest inspiration, and from a young age, I loved learning about cooking and exploring different cuisines. Hosting family dinners was our way of spreading joy, love and creating lasting memories, and that is exactly what I try to do through my recipes today.”