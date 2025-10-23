Dubai firefighters set Guinness World Record by climbing Burj Khalifa

The Dubai Civil Defence firefighters receive the Guinness World Record certificate after completing the fastest climb of Burj Khalifa. — Dubai Civil Defence/File

DUBAI: In a city famed for its breathtaking skyline and home to more than a hundred of the world’s tallest buildings, Dubai has added yet another milestone to its long list of achievements.

A firefighter team from Dubai Civil Defence has made it into the Guinness World Records — a feat that highlights not only their strength and endurance but also the exceptional training and capability of the city’s emergency response teams.

The record was set for the fastest time to climb the iconic Burj Khalifa, the tallest building in the world, using its internal stairwell.

The firefighters completed the gruelling 159-floor ascent in just 52 minutes and 30 seconds, while fully equipped in a 15-kilogramme firefighting suit, including an oxygen tank.

This remarkable accomplishment underscores the physical and mental resilience of Dubai’s Civil Defence personnel, who remain prepared to respond to emergencies in even the most extreme and vertical environments.