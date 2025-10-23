Pakistan, Egypt to contribute towards regional peace, says Field Marshal Munir

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir meets Egyptian political and defence leadership in Cairo, Egypt, October 23, 2025. — ISPR

COAS discusses regional peace, security with Egypt's leaders.

Meets Grand Imam of Al-Azhar during official Egypt visit.

Stresses unity against distorted interpretations of Islam.

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir has said that enhanced cooperation between Pakistan and Egypt would not only strengthen bilateral ties but also contribute towards achieving peace and stability in the region.

The field marshal made these during his official visit to Egypt, aimed at enhancing military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two countries, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a statement.

Advertisement

During his visit, the COAS held meetings with Egyptian Minister of Defence General Abdul Maged Saqar and Chief of Staff of the Egyptian Armed Forces Lieutenant General Ahmed Khalifa Fatehi.

"Discussions focused on regional security, mutual interests, and avenues for deeper defence collaboration," the military’s media wing added.

COAS Munir was warmly received at the Ministry of Defence, where he was presented with a Guard of Honour and laid a floral wreath at the Memorial of the Unknown Soldier and the grave of former Egyptian President Mohamed Anwar Al Sadat.

Later, Field Marshal Munir met Grand Imam of Al-Azhar Sheikh Ahmed El Tayeb at Mashaikhat Al Azhar Al Sharif.

The Grand Imam shared his views on challenges confronting the Muslim Ummah, while the COAS emphasised the need to eradicate extremist ideologies and distorted interpretations of Islam.