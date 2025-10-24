UAE resident wins AED 100 million lottery prize

A currency dealers counts UAE dirhams in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

ABU DHABI: A lucky UAE resident has won a life-changing AED 100 million jackpot in a historic draw, the organisers of the UAE Lottery confirmed.

The identity of the winner has not yet been revealed. However, a short audio clip shared on social media captures the moment the lottery representative informed the winner, saying, “You’ve won the jackpot!” The surprised winner could only respond with, “Oh my God!”

The fortunate player correctly selected all seven numbers to secure the jackpot, which is equivalent to approximately Rs7.65 billion.

The UAE Lottery System is fully legal and approved by the UAE government. It operates under the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority, which was established in 2023.

The “Lucky Day Draw” takes place every two weeks and is broadcast live. Only UAE residents aged 18 years and above are eligible to participate in the lottery.