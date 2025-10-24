 
Geo News

UAE resident wins AED 100 million lottery prize

Fortunate player correctly selected all seven numbers to secure jackpot equivalent to approximately Rs7.65bn

By
Sibt-e-Arif
|

October 24, 2025

A currency dealers counts UAE dirhams in this undated photo. — Reuters/File
A currency dealers counts UAE dirhams in this undated photo. — Reuters/File

ABU DHABI: A lucky UAE resident has won a life-changing AED 100 million jackpot in a historic draw, the organisers of the UAE Lottery confirmed.

The identity of the winner has not yet been revealed. However, a short audio clip shared on social media captures the moment the lottery representative informed the winner, saying, “You’ve won the jackpot!” The surprised winner could only respond with, “Oh my God!”

Advertisement

The fortunate player correctly selected all seven numbers to secure the jackpot, which is equivalent to approximately Rs7.65 billion.

The UAE Lottery System is fully legal and approved by the UAE government. It operates under the UAE Gaming Regulatory Authority, which was established in 2023.

The “Lucky Day Draw” takes place every two weeks and is broadcast live. Only UAE residents aged 18 years and above are eligible to participate in the lottery.

Advertisement
'Wetware': Scientists use human mini-brains to power computers
'Wetware': Scientists use human mini-brains to power computers
Shark bite‑resistant wetsuits could cut severe injuries: study
Shark bite‑resistant wetsuits could cut severe injuries: study
From waste to runway: Kenyan designers transform used clothes into art
From waste to runway: Kenyan designers transform used clothes into art
New species of Jurassic ‘sword dragon' found in UK
New species of Jurassic ‘sword dragon' found in UK
Unreachable: Meet the Nobel winner who hasn't heard the news
Unreachable: Meet the Nobel winner who hasn't heard the news
Why is Sweden a country 'prescribed by doctors'?
Why is Sweden a country 'prescribed by doctors'?
$1 million Spanish treasure discovered off Florida's treasure coast
$1 million Spanish treasure discovered off Florida's treasure coast
Jay-Z of birds: Blue and green jays make a marvel of nature
Jay-Z of birds: Blue and green jays make a marvel of nature