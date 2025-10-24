WATCH: Tareen posts barbed ‘apology' after PCB legal notice

Ali Jahangir Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, responds after receiving a notice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on October 23, 2025. – X/@aliktareen

Ali Tareen, owner of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) franchise Multan Sultans, has issued a sharply sarcastic “apology” after receiving a legal notice from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Framed as contrition but delivered with barbed asides, his response took aim at the league’s stewardship while acknowledging the board’s grievances over alleged breaches of the 10-year franchise contract.

According to the notice, the PCB accused Tareen of violating multiple clauses of the PSL franchise agreement and demanded both a public apology and a retraction of his critical remarks. It warned that failure to comply could trigger termination of Multan Sultans’ contract and see Tareen blacklisted from the league—an ultimatum that significantly raised the stakes of the dispute.

Posting a video on his X account, Tareen appeared to comply in form while contesting the substance, using sarcastic language to question the PSL’s management and decision-making.

Tareen began by outlining the PCB's ultimatum before questioning the board's approach to conflict. He expressed frustration over the lack of direct communication, stating that he never received "a single call, message, email, or invitation asking to meet and resolve these issues together."

"Instead, I was served a legal notice," he said. "If you were more competent, you would know these matters aren’t handled this way." He accused the management of being surrounded by "yes-men" and unable to accept criticism, asserting that the league "belongs to the fans and to all of Pakistan, not to the handful of people currently running it."

While stating his legal team saw no need for an apology, Tareen proceeded to offer one "because I want the PSL to improve." His apology, however, served to reiterate all his previous complaints.

He apologised for expressing frustration when he noticed issues and for his critical remarks about what he perceived as a lack of professionalism.

He apologised for "criticising the opening ceremony," sarcastically praising the "amazing" act of having "national stars... lip-sync." He conceded that wanting the ceremony to "start on time, finish on time, and that the mic should work properly" was going "too far."

He addressed minor grievances mentioned in the notice, offering a sincere apology for being "10 minutes late" to a Zoom meeting and for claiming the "PSL would not have bugs," while sarcastically noting the flawless logistics that saw "half of your team in one hotel, and the other half in another."

Striking a conciliatory note amid the sarcasm, Tareen proposed a simple solution: "call me over, offer me a cup of tea and a few biscuits, and let’s sit together and talk." He suggested they could agree to end public criticism and work together to improve the league.

The video concluded with Tareen tearing up the legal notice, a final act of defiance following his "apology." He ended his statement with, "So, I hope you like my apology video."