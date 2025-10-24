'Meghan Markle will never divorce Prince Harry'

Meghan Markle will never divorce her husband Prince Harry amid claims the duchess 'could walk away' from him as tension over his push to return to the UK has mounted.

According to a report by the Radar Online, as wayward Harry continues to make hints that he wants to return to Britain, "contingency plans" are being drawn up in case it leads to him splitting from his wife, Meghan.

The publication shared the link of its story on X, formerly Twitter handle with a photo of Meghan and Harry.

Commenting on it, one royal fan believes, “Meghan will never divorce her link to royalty. She is nothing without Harry.”

“Meghan will never move back to England nor will she let her minor children move there. This story is ridiculous,” the other said.

The third said, “No one would know if they were talking divorce......BUT Harry cannot leave Meghan, she would blackmail him from now to forever. She knows everything has done and thought..”

“I'll believe it when I see it. He wouldn't want to admit he was wrong and his family were right. Regardless, unless he is willing to leave the kids, he is stuck in California,” the fourth reacted.