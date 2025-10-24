Palace rules don't apply inside Prince Andrew's Royal Lodge walls?

Prince Andrew has made it clear that palace rules don’t apply inside his walls, a royal expert has claimed days after he gave up title the Duke of York.

According to Rob Shuter, Prince Andrew continues to act like a “full-fledged royal inside his Windsor home”, insisting staff still address him as “Your Royal Highness” and bow or curtsy upon entering the room.

Writing for his substack ShuterScoop, the expert went on saying, “Nothing has changed inside Royal Lodge.

“The butler still says Your Royal Highness, and the staff still bow. Andrew’s made it clear — palace rules don’t apply inside his walls.”

He further said though King Charles stripped Andrew of his titles and decreed his HRH styling retired, sources confirm the Duke ignores the directive at home.

Andrew insists it’s his birthright — not something the King can erase, the spy added.

Rob Shuter claims behind the gates, Andrew’s loyal aides keep the illusion alive.

“He’s living in his own royal bubble,” the insider says and added, “To the world, he’s a fallen prince — but in his home, he’s still the Duke.”