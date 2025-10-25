Princess Beatrice takes big step for Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson

Princess Beatrice, who is said to be worried for Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson amid Jeffrey Epstein scandal, has taken a big step for her parents.

According to a report by royal expert Phil Dampier, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie are “very worried” about Sarah Ferguson and Andrew.

The royal expert, in his column for the Woman’s Day, claims Princess Beatrice was seen driving into Royal Lodge to spend time with her parents, and “I’m told she and Eugenie are “very worried” about Fergie.”

Dampier quoted a close friend of them as saying, “Andrew and Sarah have brought it on themselves by their behaviour but there’s only so much a human being can take.

“Their daughters are worried sick about them.”

Eugenie and Beatrice were due to attend a recent charity Pink Ball in London but pulled out, and a birthday party for Sarah at Royal Lodge was cancelled at the last minute.

However, the royal expert added so for the sake of their futures within the royal family, and their charity work, the York sisters will now want to keep away from their parents in public, while supporting them emotionally in private.

Eugenie and Beatrice are expected to keep a low profile for the time being, particularly as they are involved with anti-trafficking charities.