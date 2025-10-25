 
Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Meghan Markle's plans for meeting

Kensington Palace shares Kate Middleton’s personal message on social media

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 25, 2025

Meghan Markle plans to meet Kate Middleton to end rift
Princess of Wales Kate Middleton has released her personal message days after reports Meghan Markle wants to meet the future queen.

Meghan is reportedly desperate to visit Britain as she wants to meet her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before Christmas.

According to a report by the Star magazine, however, insiders have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother feels “nervous” about any reunion.

However, Meghan is still “weary of Kate” and “not sure if she can trust her.”

Amid these reports, Kensington Palace shared Kate Middleton’s personal message as England take on world champions Australia in the first Test of the long-awaited best-of-three Rugby League Ashes series in Wembley on Saturday keen to banish a repeat of agonising late defeats.

It will be the first Ashes series since 2003, and the first time the two sides play each other since the 2017 Rugby League World Cup final, which Australia won 6-0 in Brisbane.

Kate Middleton is the patron of English rugby league since 2022.

Princess of Wales Kate Middleton tweeted, “Wishing England the very best of luck in their first Rugby League Ashes campaign in 22 years.

“An exciting new chapter for the game begins at Wembley Stadium today. We are all behind you! C.”

Kate Middleton shares emotional message after Meghan Markles plans for meeting


