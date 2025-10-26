Prince Andrew takes first big decision after royal title: 'Sent out invitations'

Prince Andrew's decision could spark fresh outrage once details surface

Prince Andrew has taken a big decision days after relinquishing the royal title amid scandal.

Prince Andrew’s latest decision has been disclosed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack ShuterScoop.

Advertisement

The royal insiders have told the expert that although Prince Andrew is not a working royal now, but he’s still running royal weekends.

He reveals that Prince Andrew has already “sent out invitations” for his next pheasant-hunting party, scheduled for the weekend of November 7th at Windsor Great Park.

It is the same royal estate where Andrew continues to live a life of quiet privilege despite his public disgrace, the report further said.

The royal source said, “The invites went out last week.

“It’s the same inner circle — a few loyal old friends, military pals, and society figures. No one new. Andrew keeps it very controlled.”

The source claimed, “Guests will arrive Friday evening for drinks at Royal Lodge, followed by a day of shooting and a private dinner — a classic Windsor weekend that Andrew refuses to give up.”

“He’s lost his titles and his dignity,” says one source, “but he still has the birds, the guns, and the lodge.”

The palace aides have warned regarding the fear of fresh outrage once details surface.