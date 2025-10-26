 
King Charles turning a 'blind eye again' over Prince Andrew: 'It's tone-deaf'

Prince Andrew has already sent out invitations

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 26, 2025

King Charles is aware of Prince Andrew’s event

King Charles is turning a ‘blind eye again’ to avoid more drama following Prince Andrew’s latest decision after giving up royal title.

The royal insiders have disclosed Prince Andrew’s decision with royal expert Rob Shuter for substack ShuterScoop.

The royal source claims Prince Andrew has already sent out invitations for his next pheasant-hunting party, scheduled for the weekend of November 7th at Windsor Great Park.

Prince Andrew’s decision came a week after he decided to relinquish royal titles following email scandal.

The palace shared Prince Andrew’s statement on October 17, which reads, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

However, he added “As I have said previously, I vigorously deny the accusations against me.”

Following this, Andrew has sent out invitations for his next pheasant-hunting party.

Moreover, the insiders have claimed King Charles is aware of Prince Andrew’s event and has chosen not to intervene.

The monarch is turning a “blind eye again,” the close confidant at palace revealed.

“He knows it would cause more drama to stop it than to let it quietly happen,” the palace source added.

Palace aides fear fresh outrage once details surface.

“It’s tone-deaf,” warns one insider. “While the King preaches reform, Andrew’s out there polishing his shotgun like it’s 1999.”

