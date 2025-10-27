Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide 'to go their own separate ways'

Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide to part ways after backlash

Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

Now, the former couple have decided to ‘to go their own separate ways’ after backlash following email scandal and the posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre.

This has been claimed by a friend of Sarah and Andrew.

The Sun quoted a friend of Princess Eugenie and Beatrice parents as saying, “Sarah and Andy have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced and seen like they are still a married couple

“It’s incredible that they are willing to go their own separate ways.”

The royal friend added “But it indicates that they have been under immense strain this year and need a break from one another. It’s a fresh start for both.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah have decided to leave the Royal Lodge with the former Duke of York demanding Frogmore Cottage, the former home of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in Britain.

While, “Incredibly Sarah has said she wants Adelaide Cottage.”

Meanwhile, The Times newspaper said that for two decades Andrew had not paid any rent for the house in the grounds surrounding Windsor Castle to the Crown Estate, which manages properties belonging to the monarchy on behalf of taxpayers.

"I think that it's about time Prince Andrew took himself off to live in private and make his own way in life," Robert Jenrick, the main opposition Conservative party's justice spokesperson, told BBC radio.

"I don't see why the taxpayer frankly should continue to foot the bill for him at all. The public are sick of him."