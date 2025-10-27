Royal fans react to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson bombshell demands

Royal fans have expressed their views over Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's bombshell demands to leave Royal Lodge.

Sarah and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

The Sun has claimed Andrew has his eye on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home of Frogmore Cottage, while Sarah wants Adelaide Cottage, the Windsor residence Prince William and Princess Kate will vacate next month.

The Daily Express UK also shared the same story.

Commenting on it, one royal fan said, “I want to know, just how many residences this family has. It is ridiculous. They don't need this amount of houses. While Britain struggles, they seem to have a place for every occasion. Pure greed.”

Another said, “No just no. Fergie is not a royal and not even married to a royal now. Of course the Crown Estates should not house her separately anywhere on Royal land. She has recently sold a £4million apartment in Belgravia she needs to take herself off and buy something privately somewhere, preferably abroad.”

The third commented, “Fergie wants, she has no right to demand anything.”

Prince Andrew and Sarah have been facing mounting pressure to leave the Royal Lodge after they relinquished titles after email scandal.