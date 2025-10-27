 
Geo News

Kate Middleton's significant role in pushing Prince Andrew out exposed

Kate Middleton and Prince William are more determined than ever to safeguard that legacy while supporting King Charles

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 27, 2025

Kate Middleton has always supported Prince William
Kate Middleton has always supported Prince William

The royal experts have disclosed Kate Middleton’s significant role in pushing Prince Andrew out.

There are reports once Prince William becomes king, the Prince of Wales will take a tougher stance, banning Andrew from royal life altogether.

Advertisement

Prince Andrew recently decided to relinquish his royal title following email scandal and posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew announced, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Days after the palace announcement, royal experts told the Fox News Digital, Prince William, with the support of his wife Kate Middleton, played a significant role in pushing Andrew out.

Royal expert Helena Chard said Kate and William, who represent the British royal family’s future, are more determined than ever to safeguard that legacy while supporting King Charles.

Kate Middletons significant role in pushing Prince Andrew out exposed

The royal expert said, "Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment."

William is looking into the future with a "solution-focused lens". "He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

Helena went on saying, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy.”

Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, Kate and William don’t want any other "sideshows blotting" the royal family’s good work, she said and added "Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges."

Advertisement
Prince William 'really stepping' into his authority as more assertive future king
Prince William 'really stepping' into his authority as more assertive future king
Prince Andrew to share his side of things with the public: 'He feels mistreated by the King'
Prince Andrew to share his side of things with the public: 'He feels mistreated by the King'
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson bombshell demands
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson bombshell demands
Abu Dhabi sheikh makes an offer to Prince Andrew
Abu Dhabi sheikh makes an offer to Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive THIS advice on George's military career video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive THIS advice on George's military career
Meghan Markle's high demands expose truth: ‘She vets commas'
Meghan Markle's high demands expose truth: ‘She vets commas'
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide 'to go their own separate ways'
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide 'to go their own separate ways'
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake to date branded too ‘stupid' to handle
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake to date branded too ‘stupid' to handle