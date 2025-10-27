Kate Middleton's significant role in pushing Prince Andrew out exposed

Kate Middleton has always supported Prince William

The royal experts have disclosed Kate Middleton’s significant role in pushing Prince Andrew out.

There are reports once Prince William becomes king, the Prince of Wales will take a tougher stance, banning Andrew from royal life altogether.

Prince Andrew recently decided to relinquish his royal title following email scandal and posthumous memoir by Virginia Giuffre.

Prince Andrew announced, “With His Majesty’s agreement, we feel I must now go a step further. I will therefore no longer use my title or the honours which have been conferred upon me.”

Days after the palace announcement, royal experts told the Fox News Digital, Prince William, with the support of his wife Kate Middleton, played a significant role in pushing Andrew out.

Royal expert Helena Chard said Kate and William, who represent the British royal family’s future, are more determined than ever to safeguard that legacy while supporting King Charles.

The royal expert said, "Prince William, in particular, is not satisfied with how the Prince Andrew situation has been handled at the moment."

William is looking into the future with a "solution-focused lens". "He is far more ruthless than his father. He always takes the harder line. He can see reputational damage escalating for the royal family and is reviewing a decisive way forward to combat further scandals."

Helena went on saying, "The Prince and Princess of Wales are proud of the monarchy.”

Enduring Prince Andrew’s scandals, Kate and William don’t want any other "sideshows blotting" the royal family’s good work, she said and added "Moving forward, there are murmurs of those being stripped of titles and losing certain privileges."