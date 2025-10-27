Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally planning joint visit to Britain

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning joint visit to Britain before Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning their first joint visit to Britain since September 2022.

The California-based royal couple last visited UK jointly to a charity event and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

The Woman’s Day, citing royal insiders, has reported, “By all accounts the trip is happening, it’s just a matter of finalising the timing, but it will most likely be before Christmas.

“Obviously, Meghan’s anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands. She’s desperate to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate, 43, on board would massively help.”

Earlier, there were also reports Meghan is desperate to visit Britain as she wants to meet her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before Christmas.

According to a report by the Star magazine, however, insiders have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother feels “nervous” about any reunion.

Meghan has been telling people that she is “ready to forgive, forget, and move forward”, the insiders told the outlet.

Moreover, the insider says that trust remains an issue.

Meghan is still “weary of Kate” and “not sure if she can trust her.”