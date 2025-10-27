 
Geo News

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry finally planning joint visit to Britain

Meghan Markle is anxious about UK visit as she knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

October 27, 2025

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry planning joint visit to Britain before Christmas

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are reportedly planning their first joint visit to Britain since September 2022.

The California-based royal couple last visited UK jointly to a charity event and Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022 with their children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Advertisement

The Woman’s Day, citing royal insiders, has reported, “By all accounts the trip is happening, it’s just a matter of finalising the timing, but it will most likely be before Christmas.

“Obviously, Meghan’s anxious about it. She knows all eyes will be on her the minute she lands. She’s desperate to get ahead of the narrative, and she knows getting Kate, 43, on board would massively help.”

Earlier, there were also reports Meghan is desperate to visit Britain as she wants to meet her sister-in-law Kate Middleton before Christmas.

According to a report by the Star magazine, however, insiders have claimed Archie and Lilibet doting mother feels “nervous” about any reunion.

Meghan has been telling people that she is “ready to forgive, forget, and move forward”, the insiders told the outlet.

Moreover, the insider says that trust remains an issue.

Meghan is still “weary of Kate” and “not sure if she can trust her.”

Advertisement
Prince William 'really stepping' into his authority as more assertive future king
Prince William 'really stepping' into his authority as more assertive future king
Prince Andrew to share his side of things with the public: 'He feels mistreated by the King'
Prince Andrew to share his side of things with the public: 'He feels mistreated by the King'
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson bombshell demands
Royal fans react to Prince Andrew, Sarah Ferguson bombshell demands
Abu Dhabi sheikh makes an offer to Prince Andrew
Abu Dhabi sheikh makes an offer to Prince Andrew
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive THIS advice on George's military career video
Kate Middleton, Prince William receive THIS advice on George's military career
Meghan Markle's high demands expose truth: ‘She vets commas'
Meghan Markle's high demands expose truth: ‘She vets commas'
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide 'to go their own separate ways'
Sarah Ferguson, Prince Andrew finally decide 'to go their own separate ways'
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake to date branded too ‘stupid' to handle
Meghan Markle's biggest mistake to date branded too ‘stupid' to handle