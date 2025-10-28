 
Prince Andrew's days of 'luxury living are numbered'

King Charles was heckled by a protester over his brother Prince Andrew's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein

Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
October 28, 2025

A royal expert believes Prince Andrew’s days of luxury living are numbered following his title crisis.

Royal expert Rob Shuter claimed this in his piece for substack ShuterScoop.

He said, “King Charles has made it clear that Andrew’s days of luxury living are numbered.”

The royal expert continued, “Charles is sending a very deliberate message. No one — not even his brother — is above accountability. The new era of the monarchy is about service, not scandal.”

“It’s the end of an era — and the end of an address,” Rob said amid reports Prince Andrew will leave the Royal Lodge after he relinquished the Duke of York title.

Meanwhile, King Charles was heckled by a protester on Monday over his brother Prince Andrew's ties to the Jeffrey Epstein while greeting royal fans during a cathedral visit in Britain.

"How long have you known about Andrew and Epstein?," the man could be heard shouting as the monarch went on a walkabout outside Lichfield Cathedral in northwest England close to Birmingham.

Although Prince Andrew said this month that he would give up using his title of Duke of York after years of scrutiny over his behaviour and connections to Epstein, questions about the prince - and what the royals knew of events - have intensified since.

