Body recovered after fire breaks out near Karachi University

Rescue officials say cooling operations are underway after the fire was contained

October 28, 2025

Rescue workers on a search and rescue operation during a fire near Karachi University, October 28, 2025. — Screengrab via YouTube/Geo News
Rescue officials recovered a body after a fire broke out in bushes near the University of Karachi on Tuesday evening, damaging several makeshift homes around the varsity.

The body, identified as that of Muhammad Rafiq, was recovered from the site during the search operation after the fire was brought under control, a Rescue 1122 official said.

Rescue officials said that cooling operations were underway after the fire was contained.

Rescue teams and the fire brigade launched a major operation to control the flames, which had also spread to nearby makeshift houses.

Initially, the authorities deployed four fire tenders; however, the number was later increased to twelve.

The prompt response by officials prevented further damage and ensured the area was secured following the incident.

This is a developing story and is being updated with new details.

