Third day of Istanbul talks ends with Kabul resisting Pakistan's core counterterror demands

Pakistan's Defence Minister, Khawaja Muhammad Asif, shakes hands with Afghan Defence Minister, Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Doha, Qatar, October 19, 2025. — Reuters

No breakthrough in Istanbul talks so far: sources.

Host nations call Pakistan’s demands reasonable.

Kabul regime continues its discouraging response.



The third day of a fresh round of talks between Pakistan and the Afghan Taliban ended in Istanbul, Turkiye, late Monday without a breakthrough, as sources said the Kabul regime remained unwilling to meet Pakistan’s counterterrorism demands fully.

Well-placed sources said the session was marred by disagreements, with Pakistan insisting on its proposals while the Afghan Taliban delegation remained constrained by instructions from Kabul.

Advertisement

Mediators also recognised Pakistan’s demands as reasonable and legitimate, the sources said, adding that the Afghan negotiators themselves, interestingly, believed it was right to accept Islamabad’s counterterrorism demands.

Security sources said the Afghan Taliban delegation has been taking directions from Kabul and repeatedly consulting the Afghan administration during the ongoing talks. "The delegation appears to be under Kabul’s control, creating delays in progress," they added.

According to the sources, Pakistan has consistently stressed that accepting its demands is in everyone’s interest, a point also conveyed to the Taliban side by the host countries.

However, they said no encouraging response has come from Kabul, adding to the deadlock.

It appears, the sources added, that some elements in Kabul are pursuing a different agenda. "Pakistan’s stance remains logical, firm, and essential for lasting peace," they stressed..

The third round of talks between the two sides commenced in the aftermath of the recent border skirmishes and clashes between the two sides in the ongoing month.

Islamabad reiterated its principled stance, urging the Taliban regime to end its patronage of the khawarij — a term commonly used for outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) — which is involved in carrying out deadly attacks in Pakistan, as well as cross-border attacks from Afghanistan.

After agreeing to a ceasefire, brokered by Qatar and Turkiye, both nations have held two rounds of negotiations — with no result so far — and have now commenced a fresh round of talks, said sources.

Pakistan launched a retaliatory campaign after the Taliban, aided by their affiliated militants, resorted to unprovoked firing along the border earlier this month.

Pakistan Armed Forces repelled multiple attacks on their border posts, killing over 200 Taliban and affiliated militants. However, 23 soldiers embraced martyrdom during the border clashes.

Pakistan also conducted "precision strikes" in Afghanistan's Kandahar province and Kabul, destroying terrorists' multiple strongholds.

Following the clashes, Pakistan closed its border crossings with the neighbouring country, saying that the lives of Pakistanis were more important than the movement of goods or trade.

Meanwhile, Islamabad continues to raise its concerns over the Taliban regime acting as an Indian proxy against it.

During the second round of talks, Pakistan urged the Taliban regime to take concrete and definitive steps to dismantle terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil.

Security sources said the Taliban's arguments during the exchanges were "illogical and detached from ground realities", reinforcing doubts about their willingness to work towards genuine regional stability.

They added that further progress in the talks hinges entirely on the Taliban’s attitude and readiness to cooperate in good faith.

Pakistan has presented its final position to the Afghan side, making it clear that any tolerance or shelter for militants targeting Pakistan would not be acceptable.

However, the Afghan Taliban have shown inflexibility to cooperate or acknowledge ground realities, a stance that has become increasingly clear to other mediating parties as well.

The sources had earlier said that Turkiye was trying to bridge the gap by helping the Taliban delegation grasp the evidence and the gravity of Pakistan’s concerns.

However, the security sources said progress will depend on whether the Taliban engage with seriousness and abandon their current intransigence.