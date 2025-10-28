 
Pak-Afghan last-ditch talks 'enter final round' as Islamabad pushes for resolution

Taliban delegation acknowledge Islamabad's terrorism concerns but shift stance on instructions from Kabul, say sources

Zarmeen Zehra
October 28, 2025

Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (centre right) shakes hands with Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Doha on October 19, 2025. — Reuters
Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif (centre right) shakes hands with Afghan Defence Minister Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob Mujahid, following the signing of a ceasefire agreement in Doha on October 19, 2025. — Reuters

The Pakistani delegation and mediator Turkiye are making a last-ditch effort to settle the issue of terrorism emanating from Afghan soil through dialogue and logic during the talks with the interim Taliban rulers in Istanbul, sources said on Tuesday.

Both sides held a series of hours-long dialogues in the Turkish capital, with the Afghan delegation changing its stance due to instructions received from Kabul each time.

"Pakistan and Afghanistan held 18-hour talks on Monday, and now the dialogues are moving towards the final round," the sources privy to the development said.

They said that the Afghan Taliban delegation has acknowledged Pakistan's demand for action against militants and terrorists operating from their soil, but they kept changing their stance on instructions from Kabul.

Both agreed to a ceasefire brokered in Doha on October 19, but could not find common ground in a second round of talks mediated by Turkiye and Qatar in Istanbul, Afghan and Pakistani sources briefed on the issue said, according to Reuters.

A Pakistani security source said the Taliban had been unwilling to commit to rein in the TTP, which operates with impunity inside Afghanistan.

This is a developing story and is being updated with further details.

