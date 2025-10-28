Karachi's new e-challan system nets over Rs12.5m in six hours

Traffic police officials issue a challan for violating the traffic rules in Karachi on April 15, 2025. — PPI

Karachi’s newly launched faceless e-challan regime issued 2,662 tickets worth more than Rs12.5 million within six hours on Tuesday, the traffic police said.

According to the Karachi Traffic Police report, as many as 419 challans were issued for overspeeding; three for driving on lane lines; four for stop-line violations; and 1,535 for not wearing seat belts.

The report added that 166 challans were issued for red-light violations and 507 for riding without helmets.

Further tickets included four for wrong-way driving on one-way streets, seven for tinted windows, five for illegal parking, 32 for using mobile phones while driving, three for driving in the wrong direction, and five for no-parking violations. Three challans for wrong-way driving were also recorded.

The rollout followed the inauguration of the Traffic Regulation and Citation System (TRACS) at the Central Police Office by Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday, marking a milestone in the province’s digital transformation and governance reforms.

CM Murad explained that the new system replaces the outdated manual ticketing process with a fully automated e-ticketing mechanism, utilising advanced AI-integrated CCTV cameras to detect violations such as over-speeding, red light jumping and helmet non-compliance.

The system removes human discretion, confrontation and potential bias, ensuring fairness and accountability on the roads.

TRACS Sahulat centres at major traffic offices and police stations will now offer support to citizens for paying fines, clarifying violations and contesting challans.

This groundbreaking initiative is set to transform the province’s approach to traffic management, exemplifying a strong commitment to transparency, modernisation and citizen well-being.

The integration of TRACS with key government databases, including excise and taxation, the driving licence system and NADRA e-Sahulat, and modern payment gateways allows citizens to view and pay traffic fines securely online or via their mobile devices.

The TRACS app further simplifies the process, empowering users to monitor violations and settle challans in real-time.

In its initial phase, 200 cameras have been installed across Karachi, with plans to expand to 12,000 cameras city-wide and eventually to other districts in Sindh. The system’s integration with the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee ensures transparent oversight and redressal.