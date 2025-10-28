'Disability no obstacle': Visually impaired Eril Hussain defies odds to clear CSS exam

Eril Hussain is seen in this photograph. — Author

KARACHI: Defying all odds, 27-year-old Eril Hussain from Karachi has passed the Central Superior Services (CSS) Examination 2024 despite being visually impaired, setting a powerful example for Pakistan’s youth. His achievement stands as a testament to resilience, determination, and the belief that no disability can become a barrier to success.

The Federal Public Service Commission (FPSC) recently announced the CSS 2024 results, which recorded a low success rate of only 2.48%. Out of 15,602 candidates, merely 229 passed — including 119 men and 110 women. While 397 candidates cleared the written exam, only 229 were declared successful after the final viva and interview process.

Eril, who holds a Master’s degree in International Relations, is currently working as an Associate in the Empowerment Department at the Network of Organisations Working for Persons with Disabilities Pakistan (NOWPDP). In his role, he helps source talent, facilitate clients' onboarding of persons with disabilities, and conduct disability sensitisation training.

Speaking to Geo.tv, Eril said his journey towards CSS began in 2016 during his college days when one of his professors mentioned the civil services exam. "While listening to him, I realised this is something I can do. My ambition grew stronger when I found out many of my classmates were also interested in CSS," he recalled.

His first attempt in 2021 ended in disappointment when he fell short by just one mark in two subjects, English Comprehension and Islamiat. But Eril refused to give up. Balancing work and studies, he continued preparing quietly in the background. “I started my professional life while preparing for the exams,” he said. “In 2024, I gave my next attempt, and this time I cleared it and secured allocation in the Foreign Service.”

When asked what inspired him to pursue CSS despite his visual impairment, Eril said his disability was never a hindrance. “I think disability was never an obstacle since I knew if one person with a visual disability can do it, I can do it too,” he said. “That belief itself was a strong motivating factor that pushed me forward.”

Sharing his preparation routine, Eril said he managed to study while working part-time and attending university. “During Covid, when classes were online, I used to study at night because it was peaceful. I would listen to lectures, watch YouTube videos, and use available study materials in soft copy,” he explained. Setting daily targets and rewarding himself for achieving them, he said, helped him stay consistent and motivated.

Speaking about the examination process, Eril appreciated the FPSC for accommodating candidates with disabilities. “FPSC fully supported me during the exams. I was given a laptop with a screen reader enabled to type the paper in MS Word. They printed the answers and sent them to the headquarters,” he said, adding that the commission also grants 25% extra time to candidates with disabilities.

Offering advice to other CSS aspirants, Eril said fear often holds candidates back. “It is essential to consider CSS as an exam — be fearless, take the plunge, and go ahead,” he said. “No teacher or mentor can teach what the first attempt teaches.”