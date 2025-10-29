'House of Dynamite' writer pushes back on official claim

'House of Dynamite' writer gets candid about Pentagon memo

House of Dynamite put its viewers on edge as it portrayed how the U.S. would respond as a nuclear missile was on its way to hit it.



However, Netflix's nuclear disaster movie does not seem to impress the Pentagon, which stated in an internal memo that the film's portrayal of the U.S.'s defence response is incorrect.

“We respectfully disagree,” Noah Oppenheim told MSNBC’s The Weekend program. However, he acknowledges that he did not talk to the Pentagon during the movie's preparation.

However, he shares that the team did extensive research for the film, which led them to conclude, “Unfortunately, our missile defense system is highly imperfect, and if the Pentagon wants to have a conversation about improving it."

The screenwriter also shares, “I’m so glad the Pentagon watched, or is watching and is paying attention to it, because this is exactly the conversation we want to have.”

"Or what the next step might be in keeping all of us safer, that’s exactly the conversation we want to have. But what we show in the movie is accurate," he notes.

“I’m not a missile defense expert. However, I did talk to many missile defense experts who were all on the record,” Noah further adds.

House of Dynamite is streaming on Netflix.