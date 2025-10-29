'Horrified' Princess Eugenie, Beatrice 'may never trust' Sarah Ferguson, Andrew again

Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are said to be ‘horrified’ and ‘may never trust’ their parents Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson again following the latest scandal.

According to a report by the New Idea, the insider has said the York sisters can hardly believe what has happened.

The palace insider said, “They are mortified and had no idea about the more lurid details of the scandal that has enveloped their parents. They have no idea how to move forward from this.”

The outlet, citing the royal sources further said, “The truth is, Bea and Eugenie, right up until very recently, still clung to the hope that their parents were being truthful and that Epstein was just one of their rich, networking friends.”

“They can’t ignore how compromising that association was. Now they know the details, they are horrified – and may never trust their parents again.”

Moreover, the report also claims Andrew and Sarah crisis has driven a wedge between Eugenie and Beatrice.

Beatrice rushed to her father Andrew’s side after he gave up his titles, while Eugenie has publicly stayed away.

Eugenie even did not wish Sarah a happy birthday on social media on October 15 for the first time since 2019.

The source went on saying Princess Eugenie and Beatrice are “truly devastated.”