Top Halloween costumes for 2025: Celebrity edition

Halloween is the one night a year where celebrities can let their imaginations run wild and ditch the strict event themes and couture designs.

2025 has delivered some truly unforgettable Halloween looks.

From deep-cut memes to dressing up as iconic pop culture figures, the stars have shared some of the best looks so far.

Following are looks of A-list celebrities that serve as a high inspiration for all.

Demi Lovato as Poot Lovato

American singer and songwriter, Demi Lovato followed the “Hilariously Meta” theme this year. This year she topped the Halloween looks’ charts dressing up as “Poot Lovato.” Her costume referred to a years-old inside joke, and delivered a perfect blend of self-awareness and humour.

Paris Hilton as Britney Spears

American media personality Paris Hilton followed the “iconic pop nostalgia” theme. She flawlessly recreated “Britney Spears” iconic costume from the “Oops!...I Did it Again.” The 44-year-old wore a red latex catsuit and complemented the look with slicked-back hair and oversized sunglasses.

Janelle Monáe as Beetlejuice

American rapper Janelle Monáe went with a spooky and stylish theme. She delivered multiple great looks. But the one that gained the spotlight was the ghoulishly delightful Beetlejuice. She was seen replicating her iconic look with striped suit, wild hair, and undead makeup.

Kim Kardashian as TikToker Jay Guapõ

Kim Kardashian left everybody in awe as she was seen tapped into Gen Z culture by dressing as a niche TikTok Personality Jay Guapõ. Her choice of wearing a “if you know, you know” costume was a clever and unexpected choice that sparked online frenzy.

KATSEYE as Mariah Carey

The global girl group sensation KATSEYE decided to pay a collective tribute by dressing up as “Mariah Carey” as a Halloween costume. The look went viral as each member of the group embodied a different look from her music videos. The coordinated group effort was so impressive that it earned a seal of approval from the elusive chanteuse herself.

Bowen Yang as Tingle (The Legend of Zelda)

American actor and comedian, Bowen Yang, followed deep-cut geek chic. He delighted gaming fans with his incredibly specific and hilarious transformation into Tingle. Dressing up as an eccentric, green-suited mapmaker from The Legend of Zelda, he executed the look brilliantly.

Megan Thee Stallion as Choso (Jujutsu Kaisen)

Meghan Thee Stallion brought a powerful anime energy to Halloween, channelling the cursed spirit Choso from Jujutsu Kaisen. She paid utmost attention to detail showcasing her fantastic taste and solidified anime’s dominance in pop culture.

Kele Palmer as Honey Daniels from Honey

American actress and singer, Kele Palmer, carried with the vibe of "Throwback Realness.” The 32-year-old recreated Jessica Alba’s dance instructor character, Honey Daniels. She embodied the early 2000s aesthetic perfectly with camouflage cargo pants and orange bralette.

Quenlin Blackwell as the “Headphone Woman” meme

American influencer and comedian Quenlin Blackwell recreated the iconic meme of crying “headphone woman” meme. She completed the look with floating butterflies. Her costume gained the spotlight due to its hilarious accuracy.

North West and Friends as BABYMETAL

Proving the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree, North West and her friends recreated one of the coolest group costumes, dressing as members of the Japanese kawaii metal band BABYMETAL.

From embracing internet fame to honoring pop culture legends, these celebrities have set the bar incredibly high for Halloween 2025.