Nvidia, Samsung, Hyundai chiefs forge $5 trillion alliance over chicken dinner

In a rare public display of camaraderie, the three billionaires of the world were seen sharing a casual meal of fried chicken and beer in Seoul.

The CEO’s of world’s top tech and auto companies, Nvidia’s Jensen Huang, Samsung's Lee Jae-yong, and Hyundai’s Euisun Chung were spotted sharing a casual meal of fried chicken and beer on Thursday, October 30.

Their meeting turned out not to be just a casual diner as a major AI partnership was announced the following day.

The billionaires went to dine in at a popular Kkanbu Chicken restaurant, a quintessential Korean "chimaek" (chicken and beer) spot, was far more than a photo op.

The crowd immediately recognized them, drawing hundreds of spectators and a media scrum, reflecting a major deepening of ties between the $5 trillion chip giant and South Korea’s industrial champions.

The footage shows three executives, with a combined net worth of approximately $4,000 mini-computer, and even handing out chicken to fans in the crowd.

The night ended at them paying off the bill of all the customers in the restaurant totaling to 1 800 dollars.

South Korea was particularly an impressive target of the casual optics, and the leaders of conglomerates are usually formal in their front faces. The conference instantly propelled the stock of unrelated fried chicken and poultry businesses into the air, with the share of one of the competitors increasing 20 percent, and a chicken processing firm going up 30 percent.

The business aspects became more apparent on Friday, October 31, when the three companies together with the South Korean government agreed that Nvidia was to provide hundreds of thousands of graphics chips that would support the progress of the nation in autonomous driving, semiconductors, and robotics.

The outing underscores Huang's growing influence as he visits South Korea for the first time in 15 years, with Nvidia now positioned as the world's most valuable company and a critical partner in the global AI race.