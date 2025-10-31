King Charles, Prince William want monarchy to survive as Andrew became 'threat'

King Charles decides to strip his brother Andrew of his title of the prince

King Charles and his elder son Prince William want the monarchy to survive after Andrew became a 'threat'.

This has been claimed by royal expert Rob Shuter in his substack ShuterScoop following King Charles decision to strip his brother Andrew of his title of the prince.

He said, “This is the final ice-cold cut.”’

“Charles and William want the monarchy to survive — and Andrew became the threat,” the expert said while quoting the royal source.

“Some family members privately blame the late Queen for shielding her son. But now? The cord is severed,” Rob said and added “The House of Windsor just did the unthinkable: it sacrificed its own blood.”

The expert went on saying, “And for Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, the “humiliation has only just begun”.

Earlier, according to the Reuters, King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, the Royal Lodge.

King Charles younger brother Andrew, 65, and second son of the late Queen Elizabeth, has come under mounting pressure in recent years over his behaviour and his ties to the Epstein.

Earlier this month, Andrew was forced to stop using his title of Duke of York.