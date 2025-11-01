Meghan Markle, Prince Harry secretly make donations for country close to their hearts

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have secretly donated for a country, the Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts after devastating news from there.

The royal couple made the donations after Hurricane Melissa was finally leaving the Caribbean Friday after battering communities there for days, leaving a trail of devastation that killed around 50 people.

Melissa smashed into both Jamaica and Cuba with enormous force, and residents were assessing their losses and the long road to recovery.

Jamaica´s Information Minister Dana Morris Dixon told a briefing that authorities had "quite credible" reports of a potential five additional deaths but had not yet been able to confirm.

Following this, Meghan and Harry released a statement through their Archewell Foundations and asked fans and friends for donations.

They said, “These communities need our support now. We’ve donated, and ask you to give whatever support you can, large or small, because every little helps.”

The statement further reads, Jamaica, a country the Duke and Duchess hold close to their hearts and last visited in 2024, has been hit especially hard.

“Towns and villages that are usually vibrant and full of life have been torn apart. Entire neighborhoods remain underwater. More than three-quarters of the island is still without power, and for many families, the question isn’t just about rebuilding -it’s about making it through the day.”