Kensington Palace reshares Kate Middleton's message of love amid Andrew crisis

King Charles on Thursday stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince

By
Mukhtar Ahmed Junejo
|

November 01, 2025

Kensington Palace has reposted photos and videos of Princess of Wales Kate Middleton two days after King Charles stripped his brother Andrew’s prince title.

The office of Kate and William reshared the photos and videos in October Rewind with a sweet message of the future queen regarding love.

Kate Middleton made a surprise visit to Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford earlier this month where she joined young children making pretend cakes as she spent time with families and volunteers of a charity supporting local families.

Following this, the Princess of Wales released her photos with a heartfelt statement.

Kate Middleton says, “Attention is the most basic form of love. In our increasingly distracted world, it has never been more important to hold on to what truly connects us - to ourselves, to one another, and to the world around us.

“Thank you to Home-Start and the Rose Hill Community Centre in Oxford for today and for all you do to nurture strong connections in the community. C.”

Now, Kensington Palace has reshared the post on X, formerly Twitter handle saying “Seeing how @Earlychildhood’s animations are helping practitioners, parents and caregivers at Home-Start Oxford.”

Earlier on Thursday, King Charles stripped his younger brother Andrew of his title of prince and forced him out of his Windsor home, Buckingham Palace confirmed.

