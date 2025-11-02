Sarah Ferguson 'needs' London as she decides to move forward independently

A close friend of Sarah Ferguson has revealed that she is not leaving the city as the former Duchess of York ‘needs London.’

This has been disclosed by Rob Shuter in his piece for substack ShuterScoop.

The close friend whispers, “She’s not leaving the city. Fergie would rather downsize than disappear.”

Meanwhile, Palace aides say she refuses to “be buried” on a countryside compound where nobody sees you. “She needs London.”

“The charity gala circuit, the red carpets, the chatter. Irrelevance terrifies her.”

The royal expert went on saying “Fergie is now looking at modest flats near busy Tube stations… alone.”

Rob further discloses Sarah Ferguson is “quietly” touring tiny one-bedroom flats across London — choosing cramped city living over a life in exile with disgraced former husband Prince Andrew on the King’s remote Sandringham estate.

Sarah and Andrew have lived together at Royal Lodge since 2008 despite being divorced.

Meanwhile, there are also reports Sarah Ferguson has never asked for a property or any provision for herself amid Royal Lodge saga.

Now, the People, per Fox News Digital, citing royal insiders, has reported "She is going to be moving out and into a separate home."

A source close to Ferguson told People, "Contrary to reports, she has never asked for a property or any provision for herself.

"She will continue to forge an independent life."

Another insider said, "She’s going to move forward independently."